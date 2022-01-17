Supermarket donates £1,000 worth of vouchers to Burnley company that supports vulnerable and disabled families

The supermarket donated the vouchers after hearing that James Anderson, the founder of DEPHER, was handing out Aldi vouchers to help families in need over the festive period.

A community interest company, DEPHER offers free, or heavily subsided, plumbing and heating services for vulnerable older and disabled people in and around the area, while also supporting low-income households with food donations.

Founded in 2017, DEPHER has supported more than 17,000 Burnley households over the years – relying solely on public donations.

James Anderson the founder of DEPHER

Ruth Doyle, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “It is more important than ever to help our local communities in any way we can.

"We applaud James’ commendable work and hope this donation helped even more families supported by Depher during the festive period.”

James said: “Like many others, our community has faced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic, and I would like to thank Aldi for this generous donation.

"Having access to groceries is vital to provide families in need with some much-needed relief at one of the busiest times of the year.”