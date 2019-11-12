Stylish Valley hotel is top contender to be recognised at prestigious awards ceremony

An elegant and exclusive Ribble Valley country hotel is hoping to be crowned winner at the English Wedding Awards 2019

Eaves Hall Hotel has been shortlisted in the "Wedding Venue of the Year" category. The West Bradford-based Eaves Hall team will find out if they will be crowned winners at a glitzy ceremony taking place next week.

Hundreds of top wedding specialists and establishments that are eligible to be recognised for their impeccable work are expected to attend the special ceremony to celebrate their achievements.

Patryk Guzowski , general manager at Eaves Hall, said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for this prestigious award. Our focus is on delivering the wedding of the couple’s dreams, but to be recognised by the industry for the services we provide is an honour.”

A spokesperson for The English Wedding Awards 2019, said: “These awards are an exclusive celebration dedicated to those who work tirelessly to make our dream day as perfect as possible. They also seek to recognise everyone in this sector that has shown excellence, commitment and have the customer satisfaction as top priority in their business.

“We would like to wish all the finalists the best of luck and we can’t wait to welcome all our guests."