Stunning tableaux of poppies on display in Sabden to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day
The ‘waterfall’ installation was created by members of the Sabden ‘Knit and Natter’ group who spent many hours making 1,500 poppies, including purple ones for animals.
Describing the project as a ‘labour of love,’ group founder Margaret Parsons said the members wanted to create something special to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War when Japan finally surrendered.
The poppies will be on display, for around a month, in the centre of the village opposite the war memorial. A cross was kindly donated by St Nichola’s Church for the poppies and Louise Cunningham and Mark Robinson volunteered their services to help set the exhibition up.