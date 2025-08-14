A stunning tableaux of knitted poppies has been put on display in a Ribble Valley village to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘waterfall’ installation was created by members of the Sabden ‘Knit and Natter’ group who spent many hours making 1,500 poppies, including purple ones for animals.

Describing the project as a ‘labour of love,’ group founder Margaret Parsons said the members wanted to create something special to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War when Japan finally surrendered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the members of the Sabden Knit and Natter group pictured in front of the VJ Day poppy display are (left to right) Christine Potter, Olive Doyle, Susan Wray, Marion Mason and Louise Cunningham who helped to install the display.

The poppies will be on display, for around a month, in the centre of the village opposite the war memorial. A cross was kindly donated by St Nichola’s Church for the poppies and Louise Cunningham and Mark Robinson volunteered their services to help set the exhibition up.