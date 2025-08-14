Stunning tableaux of poppies on display in Sabden to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day

By Sue Plunkett
Published 14th Aug 2025, 12:09 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 12:38 BST
A stunning tableaux of knitted poppies has been put on display in a Ribble Valley village to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day tomorrow.

The ‘waterfall’ installation was created by members of the Sabden ‘Knit and Natter’ group who spent many hours making 1,500 poppies, including purple ones for animals.

placeholder image
Read More
19 lovely photos of couple tying the knot at The Higher Trapp Hotel in Simonston...

Describing the project as a ‘labour of love,’ group founder Margaret Parsons said the members wanted to create something special to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War when Japan finally surrendered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Some of the members of the Sabden Knit and Natter group pictured in front of the VJ Day poppy display are (left to right) Christine Potter, Olive Doyle, Susan Wray, Marion Mason and Louise Cunningham who helped to install the display.placeholder image
Some of the members of the Sabden Knit and Natter group pictured in front of the VJ Day poppy display are (left to right) Christine Potter, Olive Doyle, Susan Wray, Marion Mason and Louise Cunningham who helped to install the display.

The poppies will be on display, for around a month, in the centre of the village opposite the war memorial. A cross was kindly donated by St Nichola’s Church for the poppies and Louise Cunningham and Mark Robinson volunteered their services to help set the exhibition up.

Related topics:Ribble ValleyJapan
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice