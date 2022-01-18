Stunning festive window display smashes target raising £600 for Young Epilepsy
A gifted Clitheroe illustrator's stunning window displays for businesses in Clitheroe, raised £600 for a cause close to her heart.
Lucie Cooke, who lives in Clitheroe, transformed shop fronts into magical and unique seasonal scenes in the run up to Christmas and created a fundraising trail challenge for people to complete.
There were 24 businesses involved in total and the aim of the fun-filled trail was to raise money for Young Epilepsy after Lucie's three-year-old son, Beau, was diagnosed with the condition last summer.
Lucie, a former pupil of Clitheroe Royal Grammar School, has expressed thanks to each and every person who took part and contributed. She said: "A big thank you on behalf of Young Epilepsy and from myself to everyone who took part and everyone who donated, I have been blown away by people’s generosity!
"I would also like to thank all the shops and businesses who took part and agreed to let me draw a candy cane on their window and in particular to Anderton Bossonet, Raffia, Violets, Salon One30 and Glitterball Kids events for selling the maps for me. The total raised was £600, smashing my original target of £100!"