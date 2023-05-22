Art4All exhibited work created over the last year in the Steward’s Gallery and Pendle Rooms at Clitheroe Castle, opening their doors to families, friends, support workers, volunteers,rotary, WI groups, Gateway Trust trustees and the public.

The exhibition was opened by the Ribble Valley Mayor Councillor Stuart Hirst and his wife Elaine and was attended by the Clitheroe Town Mayor Jonathan Hill and Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson. Also attending was the headteacher of Clitheroe Royal Grammar School Mr James Keulemans, artist Eddie Foster and representatives from the Salvation Army.

Stunning artwork created by students who attend Art4All classes went on display at Clitheroe Castle

The charity runs classes for 24 students and are led by art teacher Frankie Freeman-Ruddock and 16 volunteers under the umbrella of The Gateway Trust. The classes have been running since 2018 and have grown considerably since the lockdown.

