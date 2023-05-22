News you can trust since 1877
Stunning artwork created by students who attend Art4All charity classes go on display at Clitheroe Castle

Guests were stunned and moved by the talent on show at an exhibition of work completed by students at a charity that provides classes for disadvantaged and special needs adults.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 14:47 BST

Art4All exhibited work created over the last year in the Steward’s Gallery and Pendle Rooms at Clitheroe Castle, opening their doors to families, friends, support workers, volunteers,rotary, WI groups, Gateway Trust trustees and the public.

The exhibition was opened by the Ribble Valley Mayor Councillor Stuart Hirst and his wife Elaine and was attended by the Clitheroe Town Mayor Jonathan Hill and Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson. Also attending was the headteacher of Clitheroe Royal Grammar School Mr James Keulemans, artist Eddie Foster and representatives from the Salvation Army.

Stunning artwork created by students who attend Art4All classes went on display at Clitheroe CastleStunning artwork created by students who attend Art4All classes went on display at Clitheroe Castle
The charity runs classes for 24 students and are led by art teacher Frankie Freeman-Ruddock and 16 volunteers under the umbrella of The Gateway Trust. The classes have been running since 2018 and have grown considerably since the lockdown.

Stunning artwork created by students who attend Art4All classes went on display at Clitheroe CastleStunning artwork created by students who attend Art4All classes went on display at Clitheroe Castle
Stunning artwork created by students who attend Art4All classes went on display at Clitheroe CastleStunning artwork created by students who attend Art4All classes went on display at Clitheroe Castle
Stunning artwork created by students who attend Art4All classes went on display at Clitheroe CastleStunning artwork created by students who attend Art4All classes went on display at Clitheroe Castle
