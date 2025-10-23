Student at Burnley's Energize Dance and Fitness Academy wins coveted Carl Alan Award

By Sue Plunkett
Published 23rd Oct 2025
A talented teenager has won one of the most prestigious awards in the dance world.

Italia Markland (15) received a Carl Alan Award, often described as the ‘Oscars’ of the dance world. Italia, who is a student at Burnley’s Energize Dance and Fitness Academy, received the young performers award at a red carpet ceremony in Blackpool.

Italia was nominated by the International Dance Teachers Association following her achievement in winning the under 16 Premier World Championship for the second consecutive year.

Award winning young dancer Italia Markland with her teachers Stephen Reece-Buck and Megan Coatesplaceholder image
Award winning young dancer Italia Markland with her teachers Stephen Reece-Buck and Megan Coates

The awards, launched in 1953 by Mecca Dancing Ltd and named after its chairmen, Carl Heimann and Alan Fairley, recognize a wide range of achievements, from teachers and performers to choreographers and lifetime achievement recipients.

Italia’s teacher, and managing director at Energize Stephen Reece-Buck, has won three Carl Alan Awards himself during his teaching career.

But this is the first time one of his students has been presented with one and he is bursting with pride.

