Strongmen set to flex their muscles in Clitheroe to support worthwhile cause

A strongman competition will be held this weekend to support a kind-hearted man who is on a mission to look after some of the county’s homeless this winter.

Sons of Anxiety Events have teamed up with Absolute Fitness, Clitheroe, for the "Absolute Savage" fundraiser, which will take place at 11am on Sunday.

All proceeds from the event will go to Street Hope, a charity set up by local man Chris Hayton who provides assistance for the homeless and those in need at such a critical time of the year.

Organiser of the competition and Clitheroe resident, Daniel Fish, said: "The entire team and crew are local to Clitheroe and are working closely with local businesses to help raise money to help the needy and under-privileged. Come on down and watch the strongmen put themselves through some gruelling tests of strength and stamina. It's going to be one not to be missed! It's free entry for spectators. We have a very special guest MC for the day, a veteran of the scene, Mr Les Wiltshire, and games for everyone to have a go at too! Our last event was 'Strongman at The Prairie Pub' in Burnley. The event was a huge success raising over £600 towards a community defibrillator."

Daniel added: "Future events taking part in strongman competitions are much more than just a show of who's stronger than who. There is an amazing community element to strongman and every competitor pushes and cheers their fellow (wo)man to do the best they can. Community involvement is a way of connecting and a huge part of mental health wellbeing. "Something we know a great deal about ourselves and strive to help others in overcoming their own demons by getting them involved in social events such as this."

There are currently 12 confirmed athletes set to take part in the competition this weekend. They will compete against four categories - Viking press, deadlift, front hold, object over yoke and then a medley consisting of duck walk, wheel and dumbbell. Attractions include stalls selling refreshments and audience games too.

The event will be held at Absolute Fitness, in Lincoln Way. If you cannot attend, but would like to help with fundraising, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/absolute-savage