Strictly adults only Dick Whittington panto coming to Colne

A strictly adults only pantomime is coming to Colne.

‘Dick Whittington – Grown-ups Only’ is the hilarious adult pantomime complete with risqué and downright naughty gags.

Top UK Dame Lee Redwood stars as Sarah the Cook, and the hilarious Gwynfyn West the show will be on for one night only at the Muni Theatre, Colne, on Saturday, October 26th.

This special one-off performance will not be for the faint-hearted - it’s panto as you’ve never seen it before.

The production is packed to the brim full of innuendo, hilarious comedy routines, parodies of well-known songs, stunning scenery, spectacular costumes and even mystifying magic, creating a performance that’s sure to be hilarious, cheeky, saucy and sometimes just a little bit naughty.

Due to the nature of the show, ‘Dick Whittington – Grown-Ups Only’ is strictly for those aged 16+ as the performance will feature strong language and adult-orientated comedy.

Tickets available online at www.themuni.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01282 661234.