Storms cause some delays to Gannow bridge safety work in Burnley

The Burnley Express revealed last month that work was being carried out on Gannow Top bridge to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists, meaning lane closures on the roundabout until Friday March 4th.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "Despite the storms over the past week which have caused some delays due to the difficulty of working in this exposed location we're still on schedule to complete the improvements to the Gannow roundabout early next week.

Work currently taking place on Gannow Top bridge will improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists

"The work on the north side of the roundabout is almost finished and we will be removing the traffic management on that side tonight which will ease traffic coming out of Burnley via Westway.