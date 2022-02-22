Storms cause some delays to Gannow bridge safety work in Burnley
Recent storms have caused some delays to ongoing work at Burnley's Gannow roundabout, although highway chiefs are confident the work will be completed on schedule.
The Burnley Express revealed last month that work was being carried out on Gannow Top bridge to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists, meaning lane closures on the roundabout until Friday March 4th.
A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "Despite the storms over the past week which have caused some delays due to the difficulty of working in this exposed location we're still on schedule to complete the improvements to the Gannow roundabout early next week.
"The work on the north side of the roundabout is almost finished and we will be removing the traffic management on that side tonight which will ease traffic coming out of Burnley via Westway.
"As long as we don't experience any further delays due to bad weather the scheme will be finished early next week. We're aware that this work has caused some disruption and are grateful for everyone's continued patience for the next few days."