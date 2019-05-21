Stonyhurst Literature and Film Festival will ‘Rock You’ this summer

The first ever Literature and Film Festival at Stonyhurst College will culminate in the open air showing of the Oscar-winning "Bohemian Rhapsody".

Film fans are being urged to snap up their tickets for the screening under the stars, which are now available on the Stonyhurst Enterprises website, and be part of the finale of the festival – running Friday, August 16th until Saturday, August 17th.

The film-adaptation of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury’s life has won a total of 33 of awards, including Best Actor at the Oscars and the Golden Globes.

Rebecca Cowley, Director of Stonyhurst Enterprises, said: “It will be the last chance for people to be involved with the inaugural Stonyhurst Literature and Film Festival as the two-day event culminates in an outdoor cinema screening of the Oscar-winning film.”

The screening will start at 9pm, and spectators are encouraged to bring blankets or low-backed seating.

Rebecca said: “Bohemian Rhapsody will be shown in the magnificent grounds of the college, overlooking the stunning Ribble Valley countryside. We want our visitors to experience a quintessential English summers evening sampling some of Lancashire’s finest food and drink whilst discovering the creative pleasures of film.”

The festival is the first of its kind for Stonyhurst and is expected to attract thousands of visitors to the picturesque Ribble Valley and it is anticipated to be one of the biggest events in Lancashire this summer.

The Stonyhurst Literature and Film Festival is expected to draw large crowds and will feature renowned speakers, award-winning authors and key literary figures leading seminars, workshops and Q&A panels throughout the event. Five-time author and revered politician Ann Widdecombe is just one of the headliners to have been announced and tickets for the speakers will go on sale in June.

Festival partners and sponsors will have the opportunity to support the event and be part of showcasing what the Ribble Valley has to offer.

Tickets for the outdoor cinema are on sale now and can be bought via the Stonyhurst Enterprises website: https://www.seetickets.com/event/stonyhurst-outdoor-cinema/stonyhurst-college/1364597

