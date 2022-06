Members of the Manchester Road club put their best feet forward at a social dance to support the plight of the Ukraine people.

Owner Dave Barrett said: “The situation in Ukraine has touched so many people in Burnley and we wanted to do our bit to show our support.

Stepping Out Dance Centre in Burnley raised £1,300 towards the Ukraine Disaster Emergency Fund