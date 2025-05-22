A state of the art boutique hotel will open next month in a key building in Burnley town centre.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nine bedroomed Above Hotel is the third and final stage of the development of the former Barclays Bank in Red Lion Street which includes a modern food court, The Real Food Hall, and state of the art Vault Cinema.

The finishing touches are being put to the stunning top floor hotel that has integrated the latest technology to enhance guest experience, including digital check, smart thermostats, lighting systems, smart locks, underfloor heating in each of the ensuite bathrooms, solar panels, triple glazing and a rainwater harvesting system. Above Hotel manager Georgia Garnett said: “We are offering next level hospitality right here in the heart of Burnley. Above Hotel has the largest, most intelligent hotel rooms tailored for football fans, couples and business travellers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Above Hotel which is opening soon in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

As Burnley was recently promoted to the Premier League the Above Hotel is expecting guests from around the world who will make the journey to Turf Moor to watch their teams play the Clarets. So a bespoke airport chauffeur service has been designed for them along with a hospitality box at the ground. The landmark building, where the Savoy cinema once stood, was constructed in 1963 as Martins Bank later becoming Barclays Bank in 1969 until it re-located in the early 90s. After years of housing various retailers and standing vacant since the closure of Select, its transformation into this dynamic venue marks a significant milestone for Burnley’s regeneration.

The project’s Building Director Gareth Shanks said: “The building’s transformation not only celebrates its history but also embraces modern sustainability which is the way forward.”