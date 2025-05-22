State of the art Above Hotel to open in former Barclays Bank in Burnley’s Red Lion Street
The nine bedroomed Above Hotel is the third and final stage of the development of the former Barclays Bank in Red Lion Street which includes a modern food court, The Real Food Hall, and state of the art Vault Cinema.
The finishing touches are being put to the stunning top floor hotel that has integrated the latest technology to enhance guest experience, including digital check, smart thermostats, lighting systems, smart locks, underfloor heating in each of the ensuite bathrooms, solar panels, triple glazing and a rainwater harvesting system. Above Hotel manager Georgia Garnett said: “We are offering next level hospitality right here in the heart of Burnley. Above Hotel has the largest, most intelligent hotel rooms tailored for football fans, couples and business travellers.”
As Burnley was recently promoted to the Premier League the Above Hotel is expecting guests from around the world who will make the journey to Turf Moor to watch their teams play the Clarets. So a bespoke airport chauffeur service has been designed for them along with a hospitality box at the ground. The landmark building, where the Savoy cinema once stood, was constructed in 1963 as Martins Bank later becoming Barclays Bank in 1969 until it re-located in the early 90s. After years of housing various retailers and standing vacant since the closure of Select, its transformation into this dynamic venue marks a significant milestone for Burnley’s regeneration.
The project’s Building Director Gareth Shanks said: “The building’s transformation not only celebrates its history but also embraces modern sustainability which is the way forward.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.