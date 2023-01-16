Jasper was one of just 60 contestants asked to appear in the show featuring winners, finalists and the fans' favourites from across the Got Talent franchise.

Jasper, who was a finalist on Britain's Got Talent in 2020, performed a stunning new trick where he invited former supermodel and judge Heidi Klum onto the stage and took both her and the audience back in time using cards and technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley magician Jasper Cherry makes his debut on the stage on 'America's Got Talent: All Stars" with judge Heidi Klum

And his star performance has given Jasper, who will be 17 next month, a taste for a career either in front of the camera or behind the scenes.

His proud mum Clare said: "It sounds like a cliche but this is the kind of stuff that dreams are made of. This was a fantastic opportunity for Jasper and we still can't quite believe it has happened."

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Jasper said his American debut was ‘the most exciting thing I’ve done’ adding: “I can’t wait for everyone to see my performance. The talent was incredible and I can’t believe I was asked to be part of a competition involving the best talent from around the world. And Simon Cowell was really nice again, he isn’t as scary as people think.”,

Jasper and his mum and little sister, Izzy (11) were flown over to LA for the show which featured several other UK Britain's Got Talent favourites including BGT 2022 winner Axel Blake and runner up, the young ventriloquist Jamie Leahy and Chuck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley's teen magician Jasper Cherry and Britain's Got Talent finalist was one of 60 contestants invited to appear on 'America's Got Talent: All stars" reality show.

Back down to earth and his studies at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School Jasper is continuing to perform at charity events, parties and other occasions aswell as regular attendances at magic conventions across the UK. In February last year he appeared on TV to promote Children's Mental Health Week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jasper was invited onto the GB News breakfast show where he spoke about how magic boosted his confidence and helped him to make friends at school and interact more with people.

* "America's Got Talent: All Stars" is being aired on Sky Peacock channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad