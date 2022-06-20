A Song for Ukraine was hosted by local baritone John Garrett and his singers at St Catherine’s Church and raised a staggering total of £3,258 which was donated to the British Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

Compered by John Riding, songs included Feeling good, Cry Me A River, Unchained Melody, Wonderful World, Fly Me To The Moon and also pieces from musical theatre right through to Nessun Dorma.

Members of the audience, including a Ukrainian family being hosted locally, gave the show a standing ovation.

John said: “I would like to thank everyone who made the night a success including Bank on Dave, Hurstwood Hall, Precious Whalley, Fr Roger Parker,

Kathleen Birtwistle, Andy Hoskins and Daniel Nearney.”