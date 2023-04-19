Stage Door Youth Theatre members face accommodation hike as they prepare for Edinburgh Fringe Festival
A group of ‘devastated’ young people from Colne face having to raise more than £1,000 for accommodation in Edinburgh so they can perform at this year’s world-famous Fringe Festival after their bill was increased at the last minute.
The group of eight youngsers, aged from 12 to 16, and their leaders at Stage Door Youth Theatre in Colne, must find an increase of £1,144 on their original quote for accommadation in the Scottish capital this August.
Janet Philbrook, from the theatre group, said: “We were told last week by lettings company Edlets that the owner of our booked accommodation had contacted them and said that he had undercharged us by quite a bit.
“He wanted to bring the costing in line with the going rate for other properties in Edinburgh during the festival period. The owner is refusing to move on it and also has another booking in our week. So, realistically he is currently holding us over a barrel.
“It’s devastating for the young people because they had already raised a lot of money to get to the Fringe. It’s such an iconic festival and really exciting for us to be able to perform there so we certainly don’t want to miss it.
“We’ve spent a lot of time trying to find an alternative solution, but at this late stage, there is nothing available and what is available is extremely expensive.”
However, deciding that the show must go on, the youngsters held a meeting this week and decided to organise an afternoon tea event in June with an Alice in Wonderland theme.