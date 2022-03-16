Spring fashion catwalk show will raise funds for Pendleside Hospice

The spring catwalk fashion show, hosted by Padiham based Narazuke Womenswear and the hospice charity shop in the town, will take place tomorrow (Thursday, March 17th)

The venue is The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham and tickets are £5 including a glass of fizz on arrival.

The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham is the venue for a spring fashion show to raise money for Pendleside Hospice tomorrow