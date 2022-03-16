Spring fashion catwalk show will raise funds for Pendleside Hospice
A boutique has combined forces with a charity shop to host a fundraising event for Pendleside Hospice.
By Sue Plunkett
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 3:45 pm
The spring catwalk fashion show, hosted by Padiham based Narazuke Womenswear and the hospice charity shop in the town, will take place tomorrow (Thursday, March 17th)
The venue is The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham and tickets are £5 including a glass of fizz on arrival.
The doors open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 7-45pm. There is a raffle and tickets are available from Narazuke or book online at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/tlawrence/648574