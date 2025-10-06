Spot a Burnley supporter you know in these 30 photos from trip to Villa Park

By John Deehan
Published 6th Oct 2025, 17:30 BST
It was another tough afternoon on the road for Burnley, who fell to a 2–1 defeat at Aston Villa at the weekend.

Despite the result, the travelling Clarets were as loud and loyal as ever, backing the team from the first whistle to the last.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

Burnley fans inside Villa Park for the Premier League fixture against Aston Villa. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Aston Villa v Burnley

2. Aston Villa v Burnley

3. Aston Villa v Burnley

4. Aston Villa v Burnley

