Towneley Hall has teamed up with two local charities to arrange a hauntingly good after-dark fundraiser.

The historic hall will host two sleepovers in October: an exclusive event for 15 local business leaders, followed by an ‘everyone welcome’ spooky community sleepover the next evening.

Sally Smith, Towneley Hall manager, said: “After our extensive £4.56m restoration project, we’re thrilled to welcome people back to Towneley Hall to see it in all its glory. We have lots of exciting events coming up and we’re delighted to host the Towneley Hall-oween sleepover. This fun event offers a unique way to explore and experience the Hall while raising money for Labels for Cares, and Burnley Leisure and Culture’s Health and Wellbeing Programmes.

“Every penny raised will support people in East Lancashire in accessing early diagnosis or living with, and recovering from, cancer. From practical support and emotional wellbeing to rehab and recovery, these two nights of spooky fun will make a lasting difference.

“We’re looking forward to seeing who’s willing to brave a scary night, to support people going through the scariest time of their life.”

There are two Halloween sleepover options:

Friday, October 31 – An exclusive corporate experience (only for the bravest bosses) where businesses can sponsor or nominate a staff member to take on the challenge.

Saturday, November 1 – A community-focused fundraiser, inviting individuals to secure their spot and participate with a personal fundraising pledge.

Both nights will include tours of the hall after dark, ghost stories, woodland walks, midnight feasts and more. Find out more, and secure your spot before they disappear: burnleymechanics.ticketsolve.com/