Attractions for the historic day on May 6th include a spectacular procession, live music, a big screen showing the Coronation live, competitions, entertainment for all the family and much more.

The town will be completely transformed, with local residents and those further afield all invited to mark the momentous occasion together as a community from 10:00am-3:00pm. In the build up to the big day over 5,000 local primary school and nursery children will be invited to take part in an extra special coronation competition, which will see them challenged to decorate a cardboard King's crown, with the three winners announced on the day, where they will receive their prizes, with all children receiving a souvenir medal courtesy of Nelson Town Council.

Coun. Yvonne Tennant, assistant town clerk, Nick Harbour and Coun. Faraz Ahmad, chairman of the events committee at Nelson Town Council, officially launched Nelson Town Council's spectacular coronation plans

The medal souvenir will come as part of a fantastic ‘King's Coronation Memorabilia Box' which each child will be able to take home, also including a souvenir bookmark, as well as a picture of and biography of King Charles III.

Ahead of the event, the town and its main entry routes will also be proudly dressed with Union Jack bunting and flags, while a large throne and backdrop will be installed in the town centre where people can take selfies on the day of the event, with a prize up for grabs for the best entry.

A large screen will also be in position so visitors to the event can watch the official King's Coronation at 11am (timing subject to confirmation from The Palace) from the specially designated grass picnic area around the famous shuttle centrepiece, where the public will be encouraged to eat locally from one of the many local eateries, hostelries and food providers, who are being invited to take part in the event, and to encourage visitors to #ShopLocal whilst watching the ceremony.

Other activities taking place on the day include roaming street artists, a local Bhangra dance group and children's entertainment featuring face painting, henna artists, craft activities, traditional fun such as hook-a-duck and much more.

Visitors to the event will also be able to enjoy a fantastic main stage. With Take That set to perform at King Charles' official Coronation concert, the sensational ‘Take That Experience' will perform live in Nelson to mark the special occasion.

A spectacular procession will also take place in the town centre, headed up by the world-famous Accrington Pipe Band leading local school children, commencing at 10:00am. Each child will be given a commemorative hand held flag.

A small number of stalls will also be on show during the event, as well as a selection of traditional fairground rides for what will be an enjoyable day of family fun.

Coun. Faraz Ahmad, Chairman of the Events Committee at Nelson Town Council, said: "The coronation of a new monarch is something that many of us have never seen and everyone at Nelson Town Council is determined to mark this special occasion in style.