Town Mayor Coun. Donna O’Rourke led this year’s Remembrance Day commemorations with a series of events in Clitheroe.

Residents and dignitaries joined Coun. O’Rourke at the parish church and war memorials on the castle and at Low Moor to mark Remembrance Day before observing the national pause – at the castle gates on Armistice Day.

Amongst the many wreaths laid at the memorial by uniformed organisations, civic and community groups and local schools, was a special wreath made of purple poppies to mark the thousands of animals who lost their lives in wartime – primarily horses and mules. Sponsored by Thwaites Brewery, which still operates a horse-drawn dray wagon on special occasions, the wreath was laid by Coun. Gaynor Hibbert and her nine-year-old grand-daughter Leia Dugdale. The wreath marked the culmination of a campaign by local resident Andrea Townsend and her late mother Dorothy, who conducted extensive research into the fate of fallen war horses during WW1.

Leia Dugdale lays the special purple wreath in honour of animals killed while serving in wars with Coun. Gaynor Hibbert watched by Clitheroe Town Mayor Councillor Donna O’Rourke and civic dignitaries.

Dorothy gained first hand insights into the vital role of horses in warfare by speaking directly to veterans. “She was overwhelmed by their eagerness to recount stories told to them by their fathers who fought on the battlefields of France,” said Andrea. “Some of them had tears in their eyes as they spoke to my mother. All of them, without exception, were enthusiastic about a national commemoration for horses and mules and other animals who served with the armed forces.

“One veteran struggled to find words to describe the death of his army horse ‘Blackie’ who was injured by shell fire and died close to him. He had loved and cared for ‘Blackie’. Tears fell down his face as he tried to tell her of his beloved animal friend. No history book, historian or film could ever describe the heartbreak of a soldier who lost his friends and his horse in such a terrible war. The animals deserve no less than our love, respect and gratitude.”

In the run-up to this year’s Remembrance Day, the town centre was decorated by illuminated poppies donated by Clitheroe Town Council and Stately Lighting Ltd. These complemented the traditional Remembrance Poppy projected onto the castle keep by Ribble Valley Borough Council.

An estimated 1,000 people lined the streets and took part in the service at the Cenotaph on Sunday.