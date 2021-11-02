Special memorial day to pay tribute to Burnley 'pizza king' Enzo

Vincenzo 'Enzo' Manta at Turf Moor Memorial Garden

Vinzenzo, who owned the award-winning Enzo's Pizza Shop in Colne Road, along with brothers Lilo and Giuseppe, was well-known and respected across Burnley and East Lancashire.

Due to restrictions at the time of his death last April, only 12 close family members were able to attend his funeral service.

Such was the admiration and stature in which he was held, around 130,000 people viewed a tribute post on the Colne Road pizza shop’s Facebook page.

And thousands of people left personal tributes and messages of condolence for his family.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the pizza shop to pay their final respects as his cortege passed by before also going past his beloved Turf Moor where he supported the Clarets for many decades.

Enzo's son Nico, outlined plans for this Sunday. He said: "At Barrowford Cemetery, a ceremony including the interment of his ashes will commence at 1pm. The family would welcome anyone who had a personal connection with Vincenzo to join us.

"Following this, at Turf Moor Memorial Garden, a memorial plaque and tree of remembrance will be unveiled. This will be accompanied with a service led by loyal pizza shop customer Father Brian Kealey. Please arrive from 2pm if you wish to attend. Turf Moor memorial garden.

"Later, a celebration of Vincenzo's life will take place at the Turf Moor Longside Lounge. If you wish attend, please contact myself as places are limited. Food, and a video montage and fond memories of my father will be shared.