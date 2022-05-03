SPAR Lancashire School Games baton relay roars into Burnley

In its 15th year of sponsorship by SPAR, the Lancashire School Games 2022 is the first edition where there has been a baton relay as it visits all 14 of Lancashire’s districts.

Children across the borough of Burnley are excited to play their part in the Red Rose County route, and after receiving the baton from Water Primary School in Rossendale, pupils at St Stephen’s were tasked with passing it on to nearby Springfield Community Primary School.

The children at St Stephen’s managed a stop off at SPAR Todmorden Road along the way having been selected to be part of the baton relay based on good behaviour and positive attitude.

Pupils from St Stephen's CE Primary School, Burnley, received the SPAR baton

They had also designed their own special Burnley baton for the occasion representing the town’s cultural heritage.

Jessica Murdoch, 9, who is in Year 5 at St Stephen’s School, said: “It was great to take on the baton from Rossendale and we put on a special welcome entrance for its arrival.”

Jack Pickup, 10, who is also in Year 5 at St Stephen’s School, added: “When we were asked to take part in the baton relay for the Lancashire School Games we all said yes straight away – I’m really happy to be part of it.”

While in Burnley this week, the baton will visit four other schools after St Stephen’s and Springfield including St Mary’s RC Primary School, Burnley St Peter’s CE Primary School, Heasandford Primary School and Casterton Primary Academy.

The SPAR Lancashire School Games are run by Active Lancashire and the School Games Organiser Network, with activities in the Burnley area run with the additional support of the Burnley School Sport Partnership.

The Games provide children and young people with the opportunities to have fun, develop skills, and achieve personal bests through activities and competitions across the academic year.