SPAR is onside after signing deal with Burnley FC in the Community

Will Cook, PR and Comms Officer at James Hall & Co. Ltd, Ben Bottomley, Head of Brand and Partnerships at Burnley FC in the Community, Tom Murphy, Marketing Manager at James Hall & Co. Ltd, and Anna King, Marketing and Events Executive at Burnley FC in the Community.

The agreement will see SPAR’s name added as a sponsor through the charity’s All Onside package.

The sponsorship will support Burnley FC in the Community’s work at its portfolio of community venues and across its diverse range of sectors including education and employability, community welfare and inclusion, and football development.

Tom Murphy, marketing manager at James Hall & Co. Ltd, SPAR UK’s primary wholesaler and distributor in Northern England, said: “It’s really good to formally get on board with Burnley FC in the Community through the All Onside package as we have previously supported the Burnley FC Community Kitchen.

“There are nine SPAR stores in Burnley either owned by James Hall & Co. Ltd or where we service independent retailers, so we are well known for supporting the borough’s communities. The charity’s fantastic work neatly aligns to this and we are happy to partner up with Burnley FC in the Community.”

Ben Bottomley, head of Brand and Partnerships at Burnley FC in the Community, said: “I’m extremely pleased to have an iconic brand like SPAR come on board as a sponsor through our All Onside package.

“SPAR’s sponsorship is a welcome contribution to the broad range of vital work we do in the community, and it is particularly valuable as we tackle post-pandemic challenges including food poverty, mental health, unemployment, loneliness, and physical activity.”