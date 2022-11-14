Space Youth Bus: Inside look at travelling Burnley youth service that needs £70,000 by summer to stay open
Here is an inside look at a travelling Burnley youth service that needs £70,000 by the end of June to stay open.
The Space Youth Bus offers free support and fun activities to people aged seven to 20 across the town.
It is currently located in Oxford Road on Wednesdays from 5-30pm to 9-30pm and Rectory Road near Burnley College on Fridays from 6pm to 10pm, and travels to a new area in need every five weeks.
With current funding due to run out next summer, director Lynne Blackburn is leading a mission to raise enough money to keep the service open for another year.
To make a donation, please email her on [email protected]
