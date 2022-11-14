The Space Youth Bus offers free support and fun activities to people aged seven to 20 across the town.

It is currently located in Oxford Road on Wednesdays from 5-30pm to 9-30pm and Rectory Road near Burnley College on Fridays from 6pm to 10pm, and travels to a new area in need every five weeks.

With current funding due to run out next summer, director Lynne Blackburn is leading a mission to raise enough money to keep the service open for another year.

To make a donation, please email her on [email protected]

See our photo gallery for a closer look at some of the fantastic facilities on board the bus.

Exterior of the Space Youth Bus which is seeking funding so that it can continued to be used. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

