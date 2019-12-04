South West Burnley lights up for Christmas

The streets of South West Burnley were adorned with colourful handmade lanterns as the Valley Street Lantern Festival 2019 paraded through the area.

Beginning at Stoops and Hargher Clough Community Centre once the night sky fell, the parade included more than 100 residents of all ages showcasing their creations, alongside the Community Rhythms Samba Band and staff from The Calico Group.

The inter-generational event celebrated the community, bringing together residents who are proud to call South West Burnley their home. The lanterns were created prior to the evening through free pop-up craft workshops hosted by Calico Homes.

The parade concluded at Valley Street Community Centre where residents were treated to plenty of festive fun with a Santa’s Grotto, face painting and refreshments.

The two community centres are open door hubs for people in the community to come along and take part in activities, learn new skills, seek practical advice and support or to simply enjoy a brew and chat with staff and other people in the area.

Alicia Foley, community investment manager at Calico Homes, said: “We were very happy to have so many local people taking part in our fifth annual festival.

"The community work really hard to make the event a success and we love to see how proud people feel as they parade their creations through the streets. This is always a great opportunity for people to come together to share good times.”