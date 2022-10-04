After-dinner speaker former World Champion snooker player Steve Davis was a delight with his witty talk covering everything from tales from the snooker table to receiving his MBE and OBE from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Veterans in Communities was founded in 2012 in Bacup, and relocated to Haslingden when the former Mary Hindle Centre in Bury Road was gifted to the charity.

Staff and volunteers work across East Lancashire and Heywood, Middleton and Rochdale, running outreach and support cafes in many areas and a drop-in shop in Accrington.

Snooker legend Steve Davis with Burnley volunteer Phil Chamberlain

Chief Executive Amanda Walton and Administrator Amy Thompson did a brilliant job in organising the evening at Burnley Football Club’s Turf Moor.

It was supported by business sponsors: Stonegate IT and Filter Fabrications in Haslingden, Action Together from Rochdale, Rossendale Borough Council and Vision Commercial Kitchens, Heywood.

Amanda said: “I would like to give special thanks to Amy Thompson, my right-hand woman, for all her help. I would also like to thank everyone who came and enjoyed the evening.

“I was just a perfect way to celebrate 10 years of VIC being here to support veterans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Piper Steve Sumner opened proceedings and guests enjoyed table top magic performed by King of Aces Michael Areola and entertainment from army veteran Keith Walmsley and the Feniscowles and Cherry Tree Singing Group.

Special ‘Excellence in Volunteering’ awards were handed out and recipients were: Burney and Pendle - Phil Chamberlain; Ribble Valley - Rob Flowers, Hyndburn - Pat McEvoy; Rochdale - Debbie Johnson-Brown; Heywood - Ian Rosales; Rossendale - Darren Horsnell.

Two special awards were handed out: Special Thanks and Gratitude – Carol Duckworth and Commitment – Operations Manager Bob Elliott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Rossendale Coun. Anne Cheetham recounted, as a girl, seeing the Pathé news at the cinema of veterans in Malaya and Korea during the Second World War, and she had never forgotten those photographs.

She added: “We all know that if we want to keep our freedom, sometimes we have to fight for it to make sure.