Small Business Saturday: Colne feels the Christmas spirit

More festive cheer has descended on Colne following Christmas in Colne and the town council's Light Switch-On event, with Small Business Saturday laying on a range of family entertainment.

Adults and children alike were treated to a magical festive experience whilst Christmas shopping in Colne last weekend with the arrival of Roger the Reindeer, Father Christmas, and other special guests including Bubbles the Elf, Nutracker Soldier, and Elsa from Frozen courtesy of Colne BID.

Rudolph at the event in Colne.

“Rudolf was the star attraction as he was petted and hugged, as well as fed custard cream biscuits (his favourite treat!)," said Colne BID manager, Lisa Durkin. "Father Christmas was on hand to chat to all the children and make sure they are all being good girls and boys before the big day. He even Facetimed two children, via their mum’s ‘phone. The look of surprise on their faces was one of pure delight.”

At Tubbs of Colne, Barrowford Community Choir entertained with Christmas favourites. “It felt like Christmas had really begun and the choir’s fabulous, energetic performance put everyone in such a good mood!” said Jane Turner, BID Board member.

Colne BID has a full programme of projects planned for 2020, including more events to drive footfall across the town. One such is supporting Colne Town Council and Colne Veterans’ Breakfast Club in delivering a memorable VE Day Commemoration on 8th May, which the Government has decided should be a Bank Holiday.