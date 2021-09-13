Slimming World leader sheds pounds and raises pounds on virtual Land's End to John O' Groats virtual walk

Janet Barnes presents a cheque to Christina Cope from the hospice

Janet Barnes, a long-time supporter of the hospice, recently completed the 874 mile distance having started in November last year.

The 55-year-old from Brierfield had set herself the challenge of walking the huge distance in 12 months, most of which was covered in East Lancashire, although she did manage to get some steps in at Land's End itself when she visited Cornwall on holiday with partner Duncan Edwards in May.

Janet, who runs Barrowford Slimming World at the Pendle Heritage Centre, said: "I would normally have Pendleside Hospice as my chosen charity for the Corporate Challenge but sadly we couldn't do that last year due to the pandemic.

"I decided to cover the distance between Land's End to John O'Groats nearer to home, although I did manage to visit Land's End so I got a few steps in there."