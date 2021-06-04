Slaidburn Steam Rally 2021 cancelled due to pandemic

It's the second year in a row the popular event, which would have celebrated it's 40th year, has been postponed amid challenges brought about by the pandemic.

This year's event was scheduled to take place on June 26th and 27th.

Captain David McNamee, who organises the family friendly event each year, said: "Unfortunately our event has had to be cancelled because of the uncertainty of the Covid restrictions possibly not being lifted on June 21st.

The family friendly event attracts crowds of people from far and wide each year

"The event was started in 1980 and attracts steam engines, vintage tractors, classic and vintage cars and is firmly established on the steam rally calendar and has a unique and fantastic atmosphere.