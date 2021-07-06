Six-year-old Sara is crowned winner of Clitheroe Castle competition

Her proud parents said: "It was our first time visiting Clitheroe Castle and we absolutely loved it. As we walked through the grounds and towards the castle, we were honestly amazed at how beautiful it was! The views were breathtaking. We had a great time exploring the museum and finding out more about the history of Clitheroe and seeing the Victorian kitchen. Both Sara and her sister, Aisha, loved all the interactive features including matching the sounds of the birds to the species of birds. The girls enjoyed hunting for the knights especially, when they found a sneaky one! The outside maze was also a brilliant feature and we all got involved to race to the middle. All in all, it was a fantastic visit with a variety of things for the girls to do and we would visit again. Winning the competition is just the icing on the cake!"