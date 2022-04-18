Sean Dyche at the official opening of the Queen h Hotel in Cliviger in 2012

'Simply the best' Your photos with sacked Clarets boss Sean Dyche that say 'thanks for the memories'

These amazing photos of Burnley fans with sacked manager Sean Dyche show how well loved he was during his nine-and-half-years at Turf Moor.

By Sue Plunkett
Monday, 18th April 2022, 3:07 pm

The Clarets parted company with Dyche - who was the longest-serving manager in the Premier League - on Good Friday following the disappointing 2-0 defeat to Norwich last week.

The 50-year-old departed with the club facing a battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League. Popular and well respected by Burnley fans, here is a collection of your photos taken with the Burnley boss.

1. Sean Dyche fans picture special

Sean Dyche at the official opening of The Queen pub in Cliviger in 2012

Photo: Mick Warn

2. Sean Dyche fans picture special

Sean Dyche pulls a pint at the official openng of The Queen Hotel, Cliviger in 2012

Photo: Mick Warn

3. Sean Dyche fans picture special

Sean Dyche with young fans at the opening of The Queen Hotel, Cliviger in 2012

Photo: Mick Warn

4. Sean Dyche fans picture special

Hannah Derbyshire with Sean Dyche

Photo: submitted

