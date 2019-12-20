Silver Jubilee for Whalley Walk and Silly Hat contest

Weird and wonderful hats will be out in force as walkers brave cold temperatures to mark the 25th anniversary of the Whalley Walk and Silly Hat Competition.

The fun-filled event will be held on Saturday (December 28th) and organisers are hoping for fine weather and a bumper turnout!

The event will see dozens of people burn off the Christmas over-indulgence as they take part in a six-mile circular walk. There is a prize up for grabs for the person wearing the most ridiculous home-made hat.

Organiser, Ivan Hargreaves, said: "This is our Silver Jubilee year and therefore we are hoping lots of people will join us and celebrate this post-Christmas tradition. A cold, frosty day with clear blue skies would be perfect! Whalley walkers are encouraged to wear silly hats (extra points if they’re homemade), but they are not compulsory.

The group will meet at 10-15 a.m. at Whalley Bus Station, the hat judging competition will take place at 10-25 a.m. after which the walk will start at 10-30 a.m. via Whalley Golf Course. Between 11-45 a.m. and 12-15 p.m., the walkers will re-group at the Game Cock Inn, in Great Harwood, where refreshments will be served. At 12-15 p.m., the walkers will depart via Whalley Nab and are expected to arrive back in the village at 1-30 p.m. when they will relax, eat and drink in the cafes and pubs in the area.