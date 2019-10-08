Shuttleworth College and Pendleside Hospice commended in national Careers Excellence Awards

Shuttleworth College in Padiham and Pendleside Hospice have been praised in a national awards ceremony.

The secondary school was commended in the School of the Year category at the annual Careers Excellence Awards, for an excellent careers programme meeting all eight Gatsby Benchmarks – the Ofsted-recognised standard for world-class careers provision.

The hospice, meanwhile, was commended in the Small to Medium Business of the Year for delivering a tailored careers programme to schools or colleges, with an innovative approach.

Shuttleworth is lead school for the Lancashire Careers Hub and headteacher Ruth England is on the Lancashire Skills and Employment Advisory Panel.

Mrs England said: “We are thrilled with the commendation. The business and education networks we have built as part of the Careers Hub and working alongside the LEP have been great. It is fantastic to see more and more of our young people benefitting from quality encounters with employers and training providers.”

Pendleside Hospice chief executive Helen McVey is an enterprise adviser and the hospice is very proactive in working in its community with schools and colleges and inspiring young people.

She said: "We are thrilled at the commendation. This is testimony to the time staff from the hospice have given to inspire young people across Burnley and Pendle. I would encourage more businesses to support the Give an Hour campaign, investing in both your current and future workforce."

The Careers and Enterprise Company run the nationwide awards in partnership with the Gatsby Foundation. They go to schools, colleges, employers, local areas and providers which demonstrate best practice in careers provision.

Over the past few years, the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, working through the Lancashire Skills Hub, has launched a wide-ranging drive to improve careers education in the county, working closely with schools, colleges, business people and careers management delivery partner Inspira.

Burnley Council leader Coun. Charlie Briggs said: “I am particularly pleased to see two Burnley organisations, Shuttleworth College and Pendleside Hospice, were commended for the work they do in delivering careers programmes.”

Pendle Council’s leader Coun. Mohammed Iqbal said: “Pendle is proud to be part of this award winning partnership and we’re grateful to the business people who volunteer their time as enterprise advisers.

“Businesses involved include Silentnight and arts organisation In-Situ, as well as colleagues who work for Pendle Council. We team up for mock interviews and speed networking events to help young people practice the skills they need for work."