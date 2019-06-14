Shock figures reveal homelessness fears for Burnley families

More than 150 Burnley families required council support for homelessness in the run up to last Christmas, new figures reveal.

Housing charity Shelter has warned that councils are struggling to cope with the volume of people needing support amid a national "housing emergency".

Following the introduction of the Homelessness Reduction Act in 2017, councils in England must provide support to eligible homeless households, as well as those at risk of becoming homeless in the next 56 days.

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government data shows there were 164 households due support after applying for help from Burnley Borough Council between October and December, including 39 families with children.

Of these, 60, or 37%, were at risk of homelessness, meaning the council had to work with them to prevent them losing their home.

The remaining 104 were already homeless, in which case the council has to help them secure accommodation for a period of at least six months.

Almost one in six homeless or at risk households in Burnley lost their last secure home because their assured shorthold tenancy – the most common type of private rental contract – ended.

There were also one households made homeless because their social tenancy came to an end – 1% of the total – while one came from supported housing, which could include refuges or housing for elderly or disabled people.

All of the social tenants lost their homes because they were behind on their rent.

What does homelessness look like in Burnley?

Of the households owed support by Burnley Borough Council:

• 93 contained a person with at least one high need – 33 people had an illness or physical disability, 55 had a mental health condition, 11 a learning disability, and three were elderly

• 29 were headed by a single mother, and three by a single father.

• Four were at risk of homelessness because of so-called no-fault evictions, after their landlord issued them with a soon-to-be banned Section 21 notice.

• Seven lost their last home because of domestic abuse.

• Three were sleeping rough at the time they applied for help from the council

• 65, or 40%, were headed by a person aged 25-34 – the most common age group

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said the figures painted a bleak picture of the housing landscape in England.

"It’s little wonder that local councils are finding it difficult to cope with the sheer volume of people turning to them for help," she said.

"Beyond those sleeping rough on our streets, tens of thousands of homeless families are living in temporary accommodation, including emergency B&Bs and hostels.

"Our advisers see first-hand the unbearable anguish of parents who can’t tell their children when they’ll have a place to call home."

Miss Neate said a chronic lack of social homes and the housing benefit freeze were contributing to the crisis.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “Recent figures show encouraging signs that the Homelessness Reduction Act is making a real difference in providing vulnerable people with the support they need, and at an earlier stage.

“But we know there is more to do, which is why we’re investing £1.2bn to tackle homelessness, and empowering councils to build more council homes to ensure everyone has a safe and secure home to call their own.”