Marnie and Mylah Green flew to Germany to represent England in a European street dance competition at the weekend after joining a new team just four months ago.

The St Augustine’s RC Primary School pupils beat thousands of competitors from all over the continent to take home second place in the under 10s duo category. Their team Tiny Trons also came second while Marnie placed fourth for her solo routine.

Their mum, Paige Lambert, said: "I’m really proud of them. They have only just gone seven and there were thousands of people there so I’m really happy with them.”

Burnley twins Mylah and Marnie Green represented England in the UDO European Street Dance Championships.

Marnie and Mylah are also “really proud and took all their trophies into school to show them off. The school is going to do a celebratory assembly for them.”

The twins, who are members of DLN Dance in Preston, shined in numerous heats in Stockport before being picked in Peterborough in February to represent their country in a bid for the UDO European Champion Title.

"There were hundreds of kids in Peterborough and they had to place one to three to get through to Germany.

"Their teacher, Demi Naylor, is only 22 and she took all her 25 pupils over there. They all qualified.”

Paige added: “We did a lot of fundraising to pay for flights and hotels to get them there, like parties and dance-athons.”

Their competition success is the latest step toward a bright career in the industry for the girls, who “both want to be dance teachers, just like Demi”.