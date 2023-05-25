News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder

Seven-year-old Burnley twins shine in battle for the UDO European Street Dance Championships 2023

These seven-year-old twin sisters proved Burnley people have some of the coolest moves.
By Laura Longworth
Published 25th May 2023, 16:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 16:47 BST

Marnie and Mylah Green flew to Germany to represent England in a European street dance competition at the weekend after joining a new team just four months ago.

The St Augustine’s RC Primary School pupils beat thousands of competitors from all over the continent to take home second place in the under 10s duo category. Their team Tiny Trons also came second while Marnie placed fourth for her solo routine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their mum, Paige Lambert, said: "I’m really proud of them. They have only just gone seven and there were thousands of people there so I’m really happy with them.”

Burnley twins Mylah and Marnie Green represented England in the UDO European Street Dance Championships.Burnley twins Mylah and Marnie Green represented England in the UDO European Street Dance Championships.
Burnley twins Mylah and Marnie Green represented England in the UDO European Street Dance Championships.
Most Popular

Marnie and Mylah are also “really proud and took all their trophies into school to show them off. The school is going to do a celebratory assembly for them.”

The twins, who are members of DLN Dance in Preston, shined in numerous heats in Stockport before being picked in Peterborough in February to represent their country in a bid for the UDO European Champion Title.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There were hundreds of kids in Peterborough and they had to place one to three to get through to Germany.

"Their teacher, Demi Naylor, is only 22 and she took all her 25 pupils over there. They all qualified.”

Burnley twins Marnie and Mylah Green represented England in the UDO European Street Dance Championships.Burnley twins Marnie and Mylah Green represented England in the UDO European Street Dance Championships.
Burnley twins Marnie and Mylah Green represented England in the UDO European Street Dance Championships.

Paige added: “We did a lot of fundraising to pay for flights and hotels to get them there, like parties and dance-athons.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their competition success is the latest step toward a bright career in the industry for the girls, who “both want to be dance teachers, just like Demi”.

Burnley twins Marnie and Mylah Green dancing with their team Tiny Trons in the UDO European Street Dance Championships.Burnley twins Marnie and Mylah Green dancing with their team Tiny Trons in the UDO European Street Dance Championships.
Burnley twins Marnie and Mylah Green dancing with their team Tiny Trons in the UDO European Street Dance Championships.
Related topics:BurnleyGermany