A serious accident on a busy Ribble Valley road involving a horse drawn caravan led to the death of a horse.

The accident took place just after 4pm on the A59 at Chatburn.

A boy and two adults were taken to hospital following the accident which involved a car and a horse drawn caravan.

One horse had to be put to sleep, a fire service spokesman confirmed.

Police said the road was closed between Worston Road and Pimlico Link Road.