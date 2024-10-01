..
.

September: 14 stunning snaps from across Burnley, Pendle, and the surrounding area

By John Deehan
Published 1st Oct 2024, 11:45 BST
Photographers from across Burnley and Pendle were out in force over September capturing the beauty of our area.

Here are 14 of the best shots. If you have any pictures you would like to share with us, please email [email protected] or [email protected].

.

1. The last field cut

. Photo: Zoe Hodkinson

.

2. Bus station flowers

. Photo: Liz Warne

.

3. Colne Road morning view

. Photo: Shah Monsur Ali

.

4. Heron on the Leeds and Liverpool canal

. Photo: Kelly Catlow

