Staff at Stocks Hall Andrew Smith House on Marsden Hall Road North surprised the former senior nurse with a plaque to symbolise the newly named ‘Anita Lyness Unit’ on her retirement after 46 years of service as a nurse.

Ever since qualifying at Airedale General Hospital in 1976, Anita, who started off working in acute general medicine, has dedicated her life to the profession.

Anita, a very kind and compassionate worker, joined the Stock Hall Andrew Smith House 20 years ago. And to top off her fantastic career, the downstairs units have been united as one and named ‘The Lyness Unit’.

Anita Lyness at Stocks Hall Andrew Smith Care Home in Nelson

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster today,” said Anita. “I was speechless, I never expected anything like this.”

Reminiscing on the ups and downs of nursing, Anita said: “One of the highlights for me has been being a good mentor to staff, it’s really rewarding when people listen to you and do what I’m saying they need to do.

“It’s like an end of an era. Everyone here has been like my family for 20 years. You live and breathe it. I will miss the residents and the camaraderie. But it’s time to relax and spend time with my family now.”

