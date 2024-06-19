SEND Does Strictly at King George's Hall in Blackburn featuring Burnley and Nelson students
Taking place on June 29th at King George’s Hall, Blackburn, this inclusive event will feature eight dancers from Burnley and Nelson who have special educational needs, or disabilities, proving that there are no barriers to dance.
Twelve dancers in total have been paired with Sandersons’ own professional dancers, to learn two dances each before the big, cabaret style event with evening meal.
All proceeds from the event will go towards a new CIC called Pendle Community Dance, which will encourage and support further SEND dance activities both in the studio, schools, and the community.
The event was the brainchild on Sandersons’ Principal Jackie Sanderson, who last year got involved in the first Pendleside Does Strictly which raised a phenomenal £56,555 for Pendleside Hospice.
Jackie said: “Everyone absolutely loved it and it was wonderful to see 10 amateur dancers take to the stage and enjoy every single second.
“It got me thinking about the confidence it would give some of our SEND students if we were to do the same for them, so I floated the idea and the response was a resounding yes.”
One of the adult contestants Craig Hartley, of Burnley, who has Down Syndrome and his sister, Dawn Vickers, an ambassador for inclusive dance, will speak at the event.
Craig said: “Dancing has been my passion since I was a teenager, inspired by idols like Fred Astaire and Frank Sinatra. Ballroom dancing is my favourite style, and it's where I truly come alive.
“This event is incredibly meaningful to me. It's a chance to share my love for dance with everyone and inspire others to pursue their passions regardless of any challenges they face. Winning would not only be a fantastic achievement but also the perfect kick-start to a year of celebrations from age 49 to the big 50.”
Also dancing is Janice, also from Burnley, who was born with Turner Syndrome, a condition affecting her height and skeleton.
She said: “Dancing has been my passion since childhood. I’m thriving in private and group dance classes twice a week with Claire at Sandersons, where I’ve danced for 11 years and plan to continue for life.
“I want to demonstrate that regardless of disability, if you’re determined to achieve something like I am with dancing, you can adapt and succeed. I’ve cherished every minute of my dance journey and am excited to see what the future holds as I reflect on how far I’ve come.”
The 12 dancers and their partners are now beginning to finesse their performances ready for the big day.
Jackie said: “We are really proud of our 12 dancers who, despite a range of what might be seen as ‘barriers’, grabbed this opportunity by both hands and cannot wait to get up there on stage to perform.
“We don’t want this experience to be exclusive, which is why we have set up Pendle Community Dance to make lessons inclusive and accessible to all.”
To book your tickets visit https://bwdvenues.com/whats-on/s-e-n-d-does-strictly-2024/
