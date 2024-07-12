Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twelve dancers with special educational needs were given a standing ovation as they performed to a 300-strong audience.

The participants in SEND Does Strictly each proved that dance has no barriers, as they confidently took to the stage at the King George’s Hall, Blackburn.

Each dancer was paired with a professional from Sandersons Dance and Fitness to perform one technical and one show dance, dressed in fabulous, and of course glittery, themed outfits.

The event was the brainchild of Sandersons’ Principal Jackie Sanderson, who last year got involved in the first Pendleside Does Strictly which raised a phenomenal £56,555 for Pendleside Hospice.

SEND Strictly winner Adalaide and professional partner Hollie Kefford from Sandersons Dance and Fitness

Jackie said: “Our very first SEND Does Strictly exceeded even our own expectations; it was just incredible!

“Every one of the 12 contestants has a special educational need or disability which affects their everyday lives. But nothing was going to stop any of them from getting up there on stage and dancing their hearts out. It truly was inspirational.”

One of those contestants was eight-year-old Arthur, who is autistic and would only dance in his trusted Crocs. He managed to persuade his professional partner Emily Binyon to do the same.

He said: “Dancing is more than just a hobby for me; it’s a form of self-expression and a source of joy. I’m a massive fan of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and it was that which inspired me to start Latin and Ballroom classes at Sandersons. I had never done partner dancing before this event, but I absolutely loved trying out new moves and pushing myself.”

All the dancers gave it their all, but it was young Adalaide who really captured the hearts of the judges and audience and scooped the glitterball trophy.

Adalaide, who is profoundly deaf, gave an emotional performance with professional partner Hollie Kefford, using sign language to deliver the first lines of the song ‘How Far I’ll Go’ from the popular Disney film Moana.

Adalaide said: “Even though I was born profoundly deaf, dancing makes me incredibly happy. I started ballet and tap dancing at the age of two and this was just the beginning. I quickly picked up ballroom, classical, showcase, and acro, and did my first competition was when I was seven. It was such a thrilling experience.

“Sometimes it’s a bit tricky for me to stay on beat because of my hearing, but that doesn’t hold me back. Dancing feels like magic—it makes me feel strong and joyful, even when things are challenging.

“I have loved being part of something so amazing and being able to share the happiness that dancing brings me with everyone. To then win the glitterball trophy was amazing!”

All proceeds from the event will go towards a new CIC called Pendle Community Dance, which will encourage and support further SEND dance activities both in the studio, schools, and the community.

Jackie added: “Dance really does have the enchanting ability to bring people together and to nurture understanding and respect for each other's unique qualities.

“Sandersons has always prided itself on being a family; a community of dancers and their families who grow together and make special bonds. We don’t want this experience to be exclusive, which is why we have set up Pendle Community Dance to make lessons inclusive and accessible to all.”