A plaque has been unveiled at Colne Railway Station in memory of a long-standing rail campaigner.

SELRAP executive committee member David Penney read a tribute to Barrowford man Derek Jennings followed by a few quiet moments of reflection in a special service at the station.

Pendle MP Jonathan Hinder then unveiled a plaque, with former Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson also in attendance, along with members of Derek's family and friends.

In his speech, Mr Penney said: “In April 2001, Derek was one of the founding members of SELRAP, Skipton East Lancashire Rail Action Partnership.

SELRAP memorial plaque to Derek Jennings at Colne Station

“For over 23 years, Derek served in various capacities on the axecutive, as chair, and, for a long time, as membership secretary, when he managed to attract over 500 people to join SELRAP. From the beginning he worked closely with Andy Shackleton in advancing the SELRAP campaign.

“Derek was very good at communicating with stakeholders, transport authorities, MPs and councils and setting up meetings to promote SELRAP’s cause and case that reopening the Colne to Skipton Railway would connect communities across the North and foster social and economic regeneration in deprived areas along the route.

"This is now cross-party Government Transport Policy, as witnessed today with the presence of the Pendle MP, Jonathan Hinder, and former MP, Andrew Stephenson.

“In conclusion, Derek was a true gentleman, courteous, persuasive, trustworthy, a reliable friend, a person of integrity. His word was his bond. His actions spoke louder than words.”

Another event followed at Brierfield station which now has a bench in his memory.

Derek had been a volunteer looking after local stations and promoting the railway with STELLA, the East Lancashire Line Association.