Self taught female Burnley DJ planning to give other women chance to fulfil their dreams to get behind the decks

And a year on Natalie George is house DJ at The Gallery at Creative Arts in St James Street, packing the dance floor week after week with her unique blend of disco and techno on vinyl or digital.

Natalie now wants to give other women the chance to pursue their dreams to get behind the decks. So next month she is launching the Female Deejay Association at The Gallery.

Natalie is well aware that every female DJ has their own nightmare story of being ignored, patronised, or 'mansplained' by male counterparts or revellers.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Self taught DJ Natalie George will next month launch the Female Deejay Association

Only seven per cent of female DJs appeared in the line up of 20 top festivals and in clubs the percentage of women DJs is 11 per cent and a pitiful six per cent in the top clubs.

Natalie said: "Obviously, the reasons for these figures are many and varied but the FDA hopes to help redress the balance, providing a safe space for female and those female identified music lovers to showcase their craft and also share their skills with other women and girls in a female dominated environment which will hopefully lead to empowering women and young women DJs new and seasoned."

The Gallery will host a series of female only DJ nights and, through a series of workshops, women and girls will be able to start their 'superstar DJ' journey.

The launch party for the FDA is Saturday, March 12th from 8pm-2am when an all-female line up is preparing to entertain revellers including: special guest DJ Mayeva, Ranking Miss P, Lindsey Walsh JJ – Dixon, Rose Greenwood, BonBon and Natalie George. Under 18 girls are welcome until 10-30pm.

Natalie added: "Everyone is welcome to the launch, but we especially want to welcome all females interested in learning how to DJ or hone their existing skills.