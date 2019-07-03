Selective licensing scheme coming to Daneshouse and Stoneyholme

The Government has approved plans by Burnley Council to introduce a selective licensing scheme in Daneshouse and Stoneyholme as part of wider work to improve the borough’s housing.

The Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government has agreed the council’s application to introduce the new scheme, as well as extending existing schemes in Trinity, Gannow and Queensgate.

The Government recognised that the four areas are suffering from low housing demand, and that Daneshouse and Stoneyholme also suffers from poor property conditions.

Selective licensing encourages landlords and residents to work together with the council and other partners to regenerate areas by improving the management of private rented properties, tackling anti-social behaviour and crime and increasing demand for housing.

Landlords not meeting proper standards will be compelled to improve their management practices and the condition of their properties which, in turn, helps improve the surrounding area.

The council held a 12-week public consultation with residents, landlords and other interested parties before agreeing to go ahead with the proposals which required approval from the Government.

Just under half (45%) of the borough’s private rented housing is now covered by selective licensing schemes.

Coun. Ivor Emo the executive member for housing and leisure, said: “This is excellent news that the Secretary of State has agreed with our proposals. The existing schemes in Trinity, Gannow and Queensgate have been successful with moderate rises in house prices, reducing empty properties and anti-social behavior, such as flytipping, showing a downward trend.

“Now Daneshouse and Stoneyholme will also benefit from selective licensing and its residents can see the benefits of closer partnership working between the council, private landlords and agents.”