Search to find mystery 'Superman' who swooped in to save Pendle woman's life

Sue Burns would love to find the mystery hero who came to her rescue in Nelson this week when she started to choke.

The man swooped into action to help Sue Burns when she suddenly started to choke at the wheel of her car while driving home from a shopping trip to Asda in Colne.

Slamming on her brakes, Sue left her vehicle in a bid to find help and the mystery 'hero' came out of nowhere to her aid.

"It's all a bit if a blur but I just remember having the feeling of not being able to breathe," said Sue. "I remember just waving my arms around and the driver of the car behind me was pipping his horn and shouting.

"Then, all of a sudden, out of nowhere, a man came up behind me, put his arms around me and performed the Heimlich manoeuvre on me.

"I said to him 'thank god you were here, you have saved my life.'

"He then asked me if I was ok and said he was sorry but he had to go as he was picking his wife up."

Although Sue can't remember the exact time the drama happened it was early Tuesday afternoon close to the Skoda garage on Burnley Road, just on the border of Colne and Nelson. She believes her rescuer may have been driving in the opposite direction when he saw her in distress and stopped to help.

Sue (61) added: "Although I thanked him on the day I don't think that was enough because everything was such a blur.