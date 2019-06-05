Seàn and friends put on the greatest show at Royal Court Theatre

A cast of dozens joined Burnley tenor Seàn Ruane on stage in his home town of Bacup for a concert that thrilled.

The hugely respected opera singer ensured his concert at Bacup's Royal Court Theatre was an opportunity for local talent, young and old, to perform in front of a packed audience, and perform they did.

The show opened with a community choir from St Anne's, Edgeside, who gave a marvellous medley of songs from hit musical 'The Greatest Showman' before Seàn, acting as compère, conductor, stage director and star performer made his way onto the stage.

Seàn, who was born in Bacup but educated in Burnley, has devoted much of his time in recent years to coaching members of the public and children, who would not otherwise have the chance to sing publically, and giving them that opportunity through his CHANT Productions.

And that work manifested itself gloriously in the form of the St Anne's choir who gave a rousing introduction to the concert.

Burnley classical pianist Joanna Garcia (neé Porter) waccompanied admirably throughout.

Two young local singers who certainly aren't strangers to the stage - Jade Schofield and Sofia Spencer - also belted out favourites from the shows as well as Country 'n' Western hits.

Jade has just finished a successful run playing Maria in West Side Story and joined Seàn in a duet of the eponymous hit from the show. She took time out to perform from rehearsing Roxie in Valley Academy's upcoming production of Chicago.

Sofia, meanwhile, jetted in from America for the concert, whilst another pair who need no introduction, the Valley's singing siblings The Lomax Brothers flew in from Greece to join their good friend on stage.

The talented pianists even merged to merge classical with pop in one number which symbolised the whole show as there proved to be something for everyone's musical tastes throughout the evening.

Indeed, Seàn performed everything from a Neopolitan ditty, to the legendary Nessun Dorma from Puccini's opera Turandot, and even Tom Jones hit Delilah.

Speaking of pop and opera, the whole gang came on stage, including musicians Daniel Connolly, Ste Lindley, Roger Hindle, Thomas Kershaw, George Hanson and Josh Brown, to perform Queen's classic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Lastly, but by no means least, special mention must also be given to the two youngest soloists on the night, Danny Dunning and Max Harwood Lomax, who wowed with their prodigious offerings. A bright future awaits.