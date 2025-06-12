Scooter enthusiasts roll into Burnley for sun-soaked rally

By John Deehan
Published 12th Jun 2025, 17:14 BST
Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club enjoyed a sun-drenched turnout as clubs from across the North gathered for a fantastic evening of scooters, tunes and top-notch food.

The event, organised with the Lancashire Scooter Alliance, saw clubs from Blackpool, Liverpool, Warrington, Manchester, Bolton, Leyland, Yorkshire, Blackburn, Darwen, Preston and Chorley – to name just a few – head to the Hare and Hounds pub in Burnley to show their support.

“Scooter clubs from far and wide came down to support us,” said Gary Scully, Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club’s promotion manager. “It was excellent all round – brilliant turnout, great food, and everyone in proper good spirits.”

Looking ahead to August

The Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club isn’t slowing down either. Their big rally for 2025 is already on the calendar – and it’s shaping up to be a cracking weekend.

Set to take place at the Belvedere Rugby Club, Holden Road, Burnley, from Friday, August 8 – 10, the rally will feature music from SKAFULL, The Vibe, Motown and Northern Soul DJs, and more.

For more information, and ticket details, search for Burnley&Pendle Rally 2025 on Facebook.

Members of the Lancashire Scooter Alliance met at the Hare and Hounds pub in Burnley

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Members of the Lancashire Scooter Alliance met at the Hare and Hounds pub in Burnley

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Members of the Lancashire Scooter Alliance met at the Hare and Hounds pub in Burnley

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Members of the Lancashire Scooter Alliance met at the Hare and Hounds pub in Burnley

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

