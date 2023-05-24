Mrs Anne Horsfield lives with her daughter and son in law, Anne and Colin Darlington, in Bolton by Bowland and they have arranged a very special surprise for her landmark birthday.

One of Anne’s pleasures is watching the youngsters come and go from the village school and many of them give her a wave as they pass by.

And on Monday, June 5th, several children will gather on the village green outside the Darlington’s house at 12.30pm to sing Happy Birthday to Anne. Family, friends and villagers have also been invited to join in the big birthday sing.

Anne and her late husband Jack, both keen crown green bowlers, were frequent visitors to the village over the past 40 years for afternoon matches. And their hobby helped them to make many friends in and around the Ribble Valley.

