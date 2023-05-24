News you can trust since 1877
Schoolchildren and residents of Bolton by Bowland invited to take part in surprise Happy Birthday wishes for 100 year old

An entire village has been invited to wish a special lady a Happy 100th Birthday.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 24th May 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:18 BST

Mrs Anne Horsfield lives with her daughter and son in law, Anne and Colin Darlington, in Bolton by Bowland and they have arranged a very special surprise for her landmark birthday.

One of Anne’s pleasures is watching the youngsters come and go from the village school and many of them give her a wave as they pass by.

An entire village has been invited to sing Happy 100th Birthday to Bolton by Bowland resident Mrs Anne Horsfield
And on Monday, June 5th, several children will gather on the village green outside the Darlington’s house at 12.30pm to sing Happy Birthday to Anne. Family, friends and villagers have also been invited to join in the big birthday sing.

Anne and her late husband Jack, both keen crown green bowlers, were frequent visitors to the village over the past 40 years for afternoon matches. And their hobby helped them to make many friends in and around the Ribble Valley.

An entire village has been invited to sing Happy 100th Birthday to Bolton by Bowland resident Mrs Anne Horsfield
