Schoolboy ready to live the dream after signing two year scholarship for Burnley FC
Schoolboy Logan Carlin has signed a two-year scholarship with the club he supports – Burnley FC.
By Sue Plunkett
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 1:36pm
The Year 11 student at Blessed Trinity RC College has been with the Clarets since Under 12 level and has climbed through the ranks.
The under 16s right back, who attended St Augustine's RC Primary School, said: “I was called into a meeting and I didn’t know how it would go but I believed in my hard work. I was relieved and happy when I was given a scholarship, so were my family.
“I want to see how far I can go now.”