School and church welcome new vicar

The Bishop of Burnley, the Rt Rev. Philip North, and the Archdeacon of Blackburn, the Ven Mark Ireland, welcome the Rev. Sharon Greensmith to Briercliffe

The congregation and local community of St James’ Church, Lanehead, gave a warm welcome to the Rev. Sharon Greensmith when she was instituted and inducted into her new parish.

Rev. Sharon and her husband Garry have moved to Briercliffe from Stoke, where she has been Curate of Holy Trinity Church, Chesterton. They have taken up residence in the Vicarage and are looking forward to meeting lots of new people and discovering many new places.

The service was led by the Bishop of Burnley, the Rt Rev. Philip North, and the Archdeacon of Blackburn, the Ven Mark Ireland.

Although the number of guests was limited due to Covid restrictions, the church was full to capacity with local clergy, members of St James’ congregation and the local community. Friends and family of Rev Sharon were also able to attend, many of whom travelled many miles to be there.

Bishop Philip gave a friendly and informal introduction to the service when he welcomed Rev Sharon ‘from Stoke to a Premiership town!’

He continued with an inspiring address about Rev. Sharon’s future ministry at St James’ Church and encouraged everyone to work hard for her, as she will work hard for everyone - to be a community of faith, joy and happiness.

St James’ Church Choir gave wonderful renditions of Rev. Sharon’s chosen hymns – ‘Oh Jesus I have Promised’ and ‘Brother, Sister, Let Me Serve You’, led by church organist Jonathan Hartley.

At the end of the service Rev. Sharon thanked the Bishop, the Archdeacon, the choir and everyone who attended and contributed to the wonderful service. She especially thanked her family – her husband Garry and two sons, Alex and Will – for their infinite support.