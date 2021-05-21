Scarecrow festival promises to be bigger and better than ever in Burnley neighbourhood

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump scarecrows were the stars of the show at last year's Rosegrove scarecrow festival

The Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch scarecrow festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 31st and August 1st.

Organisers decided to extend the festival across the community so that residents in Rosegrove Lane, Lowerhouse Lane and Gannow Lane can take part this year.

Anyone taking part is invited to make a scarecrow and place it in their garden, from 10am to 5pm, on both days so that visitors and residents can enjoy seeing them all.

Last year residents pulled out all the stops and came up with some wonderful creations including Boris Johnson and Donald Trump scarecrows and a range of supehero and Disney characters.